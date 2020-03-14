To prevent any outside exposure of COVID-19 to the aging population, rehabilitation centers and assisted living facilities in the county have recently updated their visitation policies.
On March 12, Margate Health and Rehabilitation Center in West Jefferson announced on their Facebook page that visitation would be limited with the exception of significant issues, emergencies and terminally ill residents.
"We are asking all others to defer visits until another time as this is a temporary measure to ensure the safety of our residents. We will be happy to facilitate phone calls, FaceTime, Skype and other forms of communication for families," the announcement reads.
Any updates or additional information about Margate can be accessed on their Facebook page @MargateHealthandRehab or by calling the center at
Forest Ridge Assisted Living in Jefferson announced on March 14 that all community visitation was restricted, effective immediately.
According to the announcement, exceptions to the restrictions would only be made for extenuating circumstances and must be approved and scheduled by each community's executive director, Heather Calloway.
These restrictions will remain in place until further notice.
More information and updates about Forest Ridge are available by phone call at (336) 846-1008.
Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care also announced on March 13 on their Facebook page that they are restricting all visitors of their facilities.
"We apologize to inform you that at this time we are restricting all visitors from Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care. The only exception will be for immediate family of residents who are actively receiving end of life care, or in emergent situations. This recommendation has come from Governor Roy Cooper and NC DHHS," read the announcement.
They also plan to help facilitate any telephone calls, FaceTime or video chat opportunities between residents and their friends or loved ones during this time.
More information and updates about Ashe Assisted Living can be found on their Facebook page at Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, asheassistedliving.com or by calling (336) 846-6200.
