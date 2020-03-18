JEFFERSON — After the executive order made by Gov. Roy Cooper for a two-week closure of all K-12 schools statewide, there is still a lot of loose ends to be tied as students are home and preparing for distance learning due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Phyllis Yates continues to provide updates to students and their families through Connect5 phone calls each evening. She also provides a written release with a transcription of the phone calls, which is available digitally through the school system's website daily.
These releases can be accessed at www.asheschools.org under the "ACS Announcements" tab.
In phone call message on the evening of March 18, Yates announced that report cards will be mailed on Monday, March 23. She also asked for middle school students with computer access to check their email everyday, as requested by Ashe County Middle School Principal Dustin Farmer.
Yates also asked parents who are in need of meal services to contact their child's school between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
As far as the collection of personal belongings from schools, Yates said that if school closings extend past Friday, March 27 they will have a plan in place for students to retrieve their belongings.
In the release, Yates said it was the second day of the breakfast and lunch meal services through Child Nutrition and there were 495 breakfast meals and 495 lunch meals served. In addition to curb-side pickups, there were also several volunteers who helped deliver meals to those unable to come on-site, according to Yates.
The first day of the meal services providing breakfast and lunch meals to students free of charge for ages 18 and younger, was March 17. According to Yates, it went very well with 225 breakfast meals and 225 lunch meals being served.
"Kudos to our CN ladies and our school volunteers", Yates said in the release.
The grab-and-go meals are being distributed on-site at Westwood, Blue Ridge and Mountain View elementary schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Teachers and instructional support staff are still preparing instructional resources and making plans in case schools will remain closed beyond March 30. Students and parents are asked to reach out to their school if they have any questions or concerns.
"These are challenging times but I know implementing these temporary adjustments will help minimize the impact of the virus," Yates send in the release. "Let’s all take care of one another—that is what community is all about."
Yates plans to continue providing daily updates for Ashe County Schools each evening through the phone calls which will be posted on the website along with any other updates.
