JEFFERSON — On March 14, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order closing public schools for students for at least two weeks beginning March 16 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Ashe County Schools Superintendent Phyllis Yates has been providing updates to students, families and staff as updates and further information has become available. She has placed Connect5 calls each evening since the executive order was announced and plans to continue doing so as a primary method of communication.
Yates released a letter to the Ashe Post & Times with information about the implementation of meal programs to serve students during the closure of schools and their facilities.
According to Yates, the school system plans to provide breakfast and lunch through the Child Nutrition program beginning March 17.
On March 17, breakfast and grab-to-go lunches will be available at Blue Ridge, Mountain View and Westwood schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
According to Yates, the week of March 16-20 will be curb-side service only and CN staff will bring the meals to cars. They plan to have remote site distribution beginning next Monday, March 23. Information about how students can obtain meal service can be found on the website at www.asheschools.org and social media pages.
"Our dedicated teachers are working diligently at school to prepare learning resources that students can access at home. I will be issuing further guidance about expectations for staff and access to school facilities for students," Yates said in the release. "Opportunities will be made for students and parents to access the school buildings this Thursday, March 19, to collect personal items and instructional resources.
According to Yates, more information is still to come and formal instruction will begin next week. Kindergarten or DIAL screenings will be rescheduled for a later date.
Progress is being made to secure refunds from scheduled trips which had to be canceled as a precautionary measure for COVID-19 and it will be a slow process requiring patience, according to Yates.
Yates and the school system will continue to provide updates through posts on the ACS website and through Connect5 calls each evening.
Kalman's Bon Appetit, a food truck, will be parked outside of Ashe County Cheese in downtown West Jefferson on Thursdays and Fridays at lunchtime serving free lunches to students during the two-week period.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates to this story as they become available.
