JEFFERSON — While much of the world is at a standstill amid the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell and the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office have had to adapt to a situation that includes social distancing and essential businesses.
Howell said the ACSO has received many tips about ordinance violations from residents and businesses. He said he and Chief Deputy Danny Houck are handling each of them personally, but they have all been rumors or people not being aware of who is and is not allowed to be open or going around.
“We are just finding no credence to them,” Howell said. “That doesn’t mean it didn’t happen, we’re just not finding any proof.”
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper issued a stay-at-home directive ordering citizens to avoid contact and slow the spread March 27. The executive order also forced the closure of businesses deemed non-essential.
Howell said the ACSO is still providing services such as gun permits, but is eliminating walk-ins. Howell said applications can be done online.
The ACSO is also continuing procedures in the Ashe County Detention Center to prevent spread of COVID-19, should there be any cases in the jail. New inmates are being quarantined for anywhere from 15 to 30 days upon arrival, while air filters have been added between the four pods.
At the same time, ACSO officers are doing more work remotely, trying to limit exposure of the officers. However, Howell said it is still important to have officers out and in the public, ensuring community members know they are still out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.