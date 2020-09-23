WEST JEFFERSON — Six students of Westwood Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19, according to AppHealthCare.
According to AppHealthCare Director of Communications and Compliance Melissa Bracey, the health department believes the students were exposed at home to family members who have also tested positive.
“We continue to work closely with Ashe County Schools to notify the school community when a confirmed case was at school during their infectious period,” Bracey said. “Public health staff also reach out to individuals who have tested positive, or their parent or guardian, and have been identified as close contacts within 6 feet of distance or less and 15 minutes or more, so those individuals can quarantine.”
According to Ashe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox, the school system has been working closely with AppHealthCare throughout the school year for situations like this. Cox said that while there was an adjustment to the way schools are operating in the global pandemic, ACS has figured out the routine and has been working well in it.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 4:30 p.m., Ashe County had 10 confirmed, active cases of COVID-19, with a further 18 individuals being monitored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.