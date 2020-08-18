CHAPEL HILL — On the day that Appalachian State University students returned to a mix of face-to-face and online classes for the fall semester, a fellow UNC system institution has decided to shift to all-remote learning amid rising COVID-19 infections.
UNC-Chapel Hill announced Monday afternoon that it would shift all undergraduate in-person classes — representing less than 30 percent of all classroom seats — to remote learning. The university also said it would open the opportunity for fall 2020 residence hall cancellation requests with no penalty in an effort to "de-densify campus."
UNC-Chapel Hill began move-in two weeks ago, with residence halls at less than 60 percent capacity, and classes began Monday, Aug. 10. Since then, the university has reported several clusters (five or more cases) of COVID-19 in dorms and one in a college fraternity.
On Aug. 17, UNC-Chapel Hill reported 130 new positive cases among students and 5 among university employees for the week ending Sunday, according to the university's COVID-19 dashboard. That was up from 10 new student cases and one new employee case reported the week before.
"In just the past week (Aug. 10-16), we have seen COVID-19 positivity rate rise from 2.8% to 13.6% at Campus Health," UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and Provost Robert A. Blouin said in a statement Aug. 17. "As of this morning, we have tested 954 students and have 177 in isolation and 349 in quarantine, both on and off campus. So far, we have been fortunate that most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms."
Courses in UNC's graduate, professional and health affairs schools will continue to be taught as they are, or as directed by the schools, the university said, while academic advising and academic support services will be available online.
"Due to this announcement as well as the reduction of campus activities, we expect the majority of our current undergraduate residential students to change their residential plans for the fall," Guskiewicz and Blouin said. "Carolina Housing will notify our residents with additional information and changes in the coming days. Residents who have hardships, such as lack of access to reliable internet access), international students or student-athletes will have the option to remain."
Guskiewicz and Blouin said they made the decision in consultation with state and local health officials, UNC infectious disease experts and the UNC system.
They shared a statement from UNC system President Peter Hans indicating that at this point, the UNC system hasn't received information that would lead to similar modifications at any of the system's other universities.
"Whether at Chapel Hill or another institution, students must continue to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing, as their personal responsibility, particularly in off-campus settings, is critical to the success of this semester and to protect public health," Hans said.
Guskiewicz and Blouin added, "We are asking, again, for everyone in our community to adhere to the Community Standards. For your own personal wellbeing, as well as the health and safety of everyone around you, it (is) especially important that everyone adhere to state and local orders prohibiting mass gatherings, defined by 25 or more people outdoors and 10 or more people indoors."
As of Aug. 17, UNC-Chapel Hill's COVID-19 dashboard reported that 279 students and 45 employees have tested positive since February 2020. The dashboard does not reflect "active" cases, but notes the 130 students and 5 employees who had positive test results within the last week; the 10 students who had positive test results between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9; 13 students between July 27 and Aug. 2; and 13 students between July 20 and July 26.
Appalachian State's COVID-19 dashboard reports 99 total student cases, with 47 active; 22 employee cases, with 11 active; and 41 subcontractor cases, with none active.
