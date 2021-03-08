WILKESBORO — W. Kerr Scott Reservoir recently announced its 2021 recreation season on March 5.
“With the warmer temperatures upon us, people are searching for outdoor recreation opportunities. At W. Kerr Scott Dam and Reservoir, we offer a variety of recreational activities”, said Park Ranger Johnny Jones.
Recreational opportunities at W. Kerr Scott include biking, hiking, boating, camping, fishing, hunting, picnicking, swimming, disc golf, and archery. Rangers remind anyone on, in, or near the water to wear a life jacket.
Furthermore, Rangers advise visitors to take proper precautions and follow local, state and federal mandates pertaining to COVID-19 when visiting W. Kerr Scott.
Day use fees are posted and collected at the entrance of most recreation areas by either an attendant or self-service cashless machine.
Current day use entrance fees are $5 per vehicle and $20 per commercial vehicle.
Visitors with a valid Golden Age/Access, America the Beautiful or USACE Annual pass are admitted free at day use areas. Use of the picnic shelters is free of charge on a first-come, first-served basis unless the shelter is reserved.
To make shelter or campground reservations, please call (877) 444-6777.
The following parks and campgrounds at W. Kerr Scott operate on a seasonal basis.
Bandit’s Roost Campground from April 1-Oct. 31, Ft. Hamby Park (Campground, Beach, Day Use) and Warrior Creek Campground from April 15-Oct. 15 and Boomer Park (Beach) from early May- Sept. 6 (Labor Day).
The Visitor Assistance Center and Environmental Education Center will remain closed due to COVID-19 concerns. Additionally, Berry Mountain Park will remain closed due to repairs.
For the current listing of openings and closings, please contact the Visitor Assistance Center at (336) 921-3390 or visit the W. Kerr Scott Facebook page.
For additional information on W. Kerr Scott and other projects in the district, please visit the Wilmington District’s website at www.saw.usace.army.mil
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.