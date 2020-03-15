WILKESBORO — As universities in the University of North Carolina System plan to transition indefinitely to alternative course delivery beginning March 23, Wilkes Community College and their campuses will continue to hold regular classes until further notice.
Students enrolled in the Early College will report to campus on a normal schedule.
WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox released an announcement on the college’s website on March 13 regarding COVID-19.
In the release Cox said WCC has been monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak, are actively responding and will be guided by the four key goals common throughout the NC Community College System. The key goals include safeguarding the health of students, faculty and staff, ensuring student completion of classes, maintaining college operations and joining in statewide and national efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The full release can be accessed by visiting WCC’s website at www.wilkescc.edu.
Also on their website is a section addressing COVID-19 which will be continually updated and can be accessed at www.wilkescc.edu/COVID-19.
The cancellation of MerleFest, which is held on the main campus in Wilkesboro each year, was announced on March 13.
Associate Vice President of the Ashe Campus and Alleghany Center Chris Robinson, said it was a tough decision to make. The festival is a large source of fundraising for not only the community college but also the region. MerleFest has approximately a $14 million impact on the region, Robinson said.
According to Robinson, WCC did cancel all non-essential travel because this would increase the number of locations where students can bring back any potential cases. The college has postponed or canceled any non-academic, non-essential meetings including public meetings with 50 or more guests held at the Walker Center.
According to Robinson, if the evolving situation causes them to cancel any classes, they would go online with academic courses but still have labs available for students enrolled in hands-on courses.
“Faculty and staff would continue to work as much as possible and faculty would come in for a lab class like welding. Instead of having 12 students come in for the same lab they may split it up and have four or five so everybody could spread out a little further,” Robinson said.
According to Robinson, one difference between WCC and other public institutions such as Appalachian State University, is that most students attending classes at any of the three campuses tend to be from the service area. Most WCC students who attend classes at any of the three campuses tend to be from the service area, Robinson said. Other public institutions which are now holding online classes in the state have students from all over the country.
According to Robinson, students, faculty and staff are asked about their travel history and are encouraged to self-report any travel within the past 30 days internationally or domestically outside the region.
Two cases of COVID-19 were reported in Forsyth County by NC DHHS as a result of travel on a cruise ship where others tested positive for the disease. Robinson said one challenge they are experiencing at WCC is affecting students in nursing and healthcare programs. Students enrolled in the programs complete clinicals at Wake Forest Baptist Health and Forsyth Medical Center. Both hospitals have enforced visitor restrictions which are limited to immediate family members.
“Those are our really good partners and we appreciate them hosting us every year. and we certainly understand why they would at this point in time want to limit exposure to their residents and our students understand,” Robinson said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get them graduated in May.”
“This is unanticipated and practically, I don’t think anything like that has ever occurred since Wilkes Community College has been around that we’ve had to deal with something on this scale that is limiting everything you can do,” Robinson said.
WCC will continue to assess the evolving situation daily and their goal is to finish out the academic year, according to Robinson.
The college asks that everyone continue to refer to their website for all up-to-date information on anything related to the college’s institutional response.
