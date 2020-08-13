WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Lions Club members have been discussing how the very popular holiday parade could be held in a manner that is safe for all, inclusive of many different groups including school bands and in a way that meets the guidelines currently in place from the state government. Since planning usually begins in August, the decision needed to be made and there was no way to determine what the COVID-19 landscape would be in months to come.
The club regretfully announced on Aug. 12 the cancelation of the 2020 Holiday Parade.
The West Jefferson Lions Club looks forward to bringing joy next year to each person participating and watching the 2021 Holiday Parade.
For more information contact Lions Club President and parade organizer Gwynita Steele at (336) 977-4587.
