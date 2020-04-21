ASHE COUNTY — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic, sports leagues around the world have been suspended. This includes the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, which, as of press time, has suspended all high school sports until at least May 18.
Take a look back at photos from last year’s spring sports season, as this one waits to return.
See more photos on page 12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.