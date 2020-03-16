WEST JEFFERSON — The Town of West Jefferson announced Monday, March 16 they are closing West Jefferson Town Hall to the public March 17-30. The measure was taken as a preventative action to slow the spread of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).
In a release, the town stated the staff will work regular hours, and made recommendations to town residents.
• All residents are encouraged to deposit utilities payments in the drop box located inside the first set of double doors at Town Hall using check, correct change or mail payments to P.O. Box 490, West Jefferson, N.C. 28694
• All residents are encouraged to conduct other business with the town, where possible, by calling the town offices at (336) 246-3551 during normal business hours (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
The decision was also made to cancel a meeting of the West Jefferson Planning Board scheduled for March 16. The meeting pertained to the rezoning of two parcels on West Ashe Street, and the consideration of text amendments to the Community Shopping and Community Shopping and Industrial zoning designations.
