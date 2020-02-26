Current Chiropractic is the oldest chiropractic clinic in the area and has been committed to providing quality healthcare to Ashe County since 1959.
Dr. Cameron Current is a second-generation owner of the family-run physician’s office and has served the county as a chiropractor since 1992.
Current Chiropractic has been designated as a Gold Star Center of Excellence by Health Network Solutions, a leading healthcare administration organization based in NC.
Their practice is committed to ensure effective, accessible and affordable healthcare for everyone.
“We are proud of our 60-year commitment to Ashe County and the surrounding area. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our community,” Current said.
He is proficient in many chiropractic techniques which include gentle low-force techniques.
His father, Dr. R.W. Current, founded the practice in 1959 and also served as a full-time chiropractor.
The clinic prides themselves in treating the whole family and in the past 60 years they have helped thousands regain health and reduce pain.
According to Current, chiropractic care can benefit patients of any age by improving the function of the nervous system.
Over the years, the clinic has added new services including massage therapy and acupuncture.
According to Current, they hope to relieve pain and improve lives while reducing the use of opioids through the use of these alternative therapies.
“We have an awesome staff, which includes three certified chiropractic assistants who are trained to do therapeutic procedures such as traction, muscle stimulation and ultrasound therapy,” Current said. “One of our popular tables is the hydro-therapy table.”
The clinic offers digital X-rays onsite, which are important to measure abnormalities and provide accurate care.
Current Chiropractic participates in most insurance plans and has a dedicated specialist to file patient insurance.
They invite those in need of care to schedule appointments online, in addition to calling their office at (336) 846-5651. Patients can also follow their Facebook page where they offer health tips.
“I feel as though I have been a chiropractor my entire life. Let me explain, I grew up around it having a father, two uncles and a cousin who were all chiropractic pioneers in North Carolina,” Current said. “It is my privilege to serve you.”
