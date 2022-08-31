Ashe County has a growing and diverse list of restaurants to choose from that includes Thai and Cuban offerings as well as fine dining, food trucks and local sandwich shops.
Sweet & Savory
Hours: Monday and Tuesday – 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Thursday and Friday – 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Saturday – 11 a.m. — 5 p.m.
(336) 846-8888
Sweet & Savory in downtown West Jefferson has a great selection of sandwiches, salads, soups and desserts that make them one of the most popular lunch destinations in the county.
Boondocks Brewing
Hours: Monday, Thursday and Sunday – 11:30 a.m. — 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.
(336) 246-5222
Boondocks in downtown West Jefferson has lunch and dinner offerings and often host live music events on the weekend either at the restaurant or just a little bit down the street at the Brewhaus.
Havana Cafe
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday – 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Friday – 11 a.m. — 7 p.m., Saturday – 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.
(336) 846-2800
Havana Cafe, located on the Backstreet in West Jefferson, offers traditional Cuban food, daily specials as well as sandwiches and desserts.
Smoky Mountain Barbecue
Hours: Monday through Saturday – 10:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.
(336) 246-6818
Smoky Mountain Barbecue in West Jefferson has a little bit of everything on the menu, but their most popular items include their pork barbecue plates and sandwiches, ribs, fried chicken and country ham.
The Tavern
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday – 11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., 4 p.. — 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11:30 a.m. — 3 p.m., 4 p.m. — 9:30 p.m., Sunday brunch – 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
(336) 846-2121
The Tavern located on East 1st St. in West Jefferson has both a lunch and dinner menu that includes sandwiches, brisket, wraps, pizza, seafood and a variety of appetizers.
Black Jack’s Pub & Grill
Hours: Monday through Sunday – 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
(336) 246-3295
Black Jack’s Pub & Grill is probably famous for their tasty burgers, but they have other numerous selections on the menu including sandwiches, chicken tenders, wings and much more.
Kristin’s Hook’d On Smoke
The food truck is typically located at 602 S. Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson. They open at 11 a.m. and serve food until they run out. Other locations and hours vary.
(336) 977-0657, or visit www.kristins-hookd-on-smoke.com for locations and menu items.
Kristin’s Hook’d On Smoke is one of the most popular food trucks in Ashe County. Whether you want pulled pork barbecue, wings, burgers or any of the other delicious items on the menu, Kristin’s Hook’d On Smoke has plenty of options available.
New River Brewing
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday – 11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. — 9 p.m., Sunday – Noon until 8 p.m.
(336) 846-2739
New River Brewing in West Jefferson has their always-popular wings, pulled pork, burgers, sandwiches and wraps, as well as their tasty craft beer menu.
Craft Bistro
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday – 5 p.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 5 p.m. — 9 p.m.
(336) 846-1512
Craft Bistro’s fine dining menu is one of the best in the High Country. Reservations can be made by calling ahead.
Hillbilly Grill
Hours: Monday through Thursday – 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 6 a.m. — 8 p.m.
(336) 846-4745
Hillbilly Grill in West Jefferson offers breakfast all day and lunch six days a week. They are also open for dinner on Friday and Saturday.
Monte D Rey
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
(336) 846-2100
Monte D Rey is located near Walmart and LifeStore bank on Mt. Jefferson Rd. and has everything on the menu to feed your Mexican food craving.
Hole Lotta Donuts
Hours: Wednesday and Thursday – 7 a.m. — 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 7 a.m. — 7 p.m.
(336) 846-6000
Fresh, homemade donuts, desserts and tasty drinks are sure to fill your sweet tooth needs in downtown West Jefferson.
Mountain Aire Seafood & Steaks
Hours: Thursday and Friday – 4:30 p.m. — 8 p.m., Saturday – 4 p.m. — 8 p.m., Sunday noon – 8 p.m.
(336) 982-3060
You will find steaks, seafood, sandwiches and more on the menu at Mountain Aire Seafood & Steaks, located at the top of the mountain near the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 163.
Log House Uptown
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 5 a.m. — 2 p.m.
(336) 846-7737
Located on the Backstreet in West Jefferson, the Log House Uptown serves breakfast and lunch where the former Smithey’s Cafe used to be located.
Village Inn Pizza
Hours: Monday through Thursday — 11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. — 9 p.m., Sunday – 11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m.
(336) 846-2200
Village Inn Pizza in West Jefferson has their always-popular pizza buffet and salad bar, but you can also order your own pizza to eat in or take home with you.
Oshu House
Hours: Sunday and Monday – 11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday – 11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. — 8:30 p.m.
(336) 846-6748
Be sure to check out Oshu House for your favorite Japanese lunch or dinner items.
O’s Thai Express
Hours: Wednesday through Friday – 11 a.m. — 3 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
(336) 846-2244
O’s Thai Express recently opened in West Jefferson and has daily Thai specials throughout the week. You can find their daily menu by searching O’s Thai Express on Facebook or go to www.osthaiexpresswj.com.
Park Vista Restaurant
Hours (April 1 – Dec. 23): Wednesday and Thursday – 4 p.m. — 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. — 9 p.m., Sunday – 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. (brunch menu only). Feb. 18 – March 31: Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. — 8 p.m., Sunday – 11 am. — 3 p.m. (brunch menu only).
(336) 877-1440
Park Vista Restaurant, just off of the Blue Ridge Parkway, has a menu full of salads, entrees, sandwiches and appetizers.
Osaka
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. — 10 p.m.
(336) 246-3300
Osaka offers Chinese and Japanese meals for lunch and dinner.
WJ Slice
Hours: Sunday, Monday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. — 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday – 11:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.
(336) 846-2990
WJ Slice offers pizza, subs, salads, cold beer, wine and mixed drinks. When the weather is nice, be sure to check out their outdoor seating area.
WJ Hometown Diner
Hours: Tuesday through Friday – 6 a.m. — 2 p.m., Saturday – 7 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.
(336) 846-7888
Stop by for breakfast and lunch at the WJ Hometown Diner just as you enter downtown West Jefferson. Try one of the famous Smithey Burgers or any of the other numerous menu options.
Bobby D’s
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
(336) 846-2627
Italian food is the specialty at Bobby D’s in Jefferson. Located on Business 221 between the towns, Bobby D’s offers pizza, pasta, wings and a nice selection of salads.
Winners Circle
(336) 246-4499
Winners Circle in Jefferson has daily lunch specials Tuesday through Friday and offers a great dinner menu of steaks, seafood, pasta, chicken, pizza, sandwiches and much more from Wednesday through Saturday.
Plaza Del Sol
Hours: Monday through Thursday – 11 a.m. — 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday – 11 a.m. — 10:30 p.m., Sunday – 11 a.m. — 9 p.m.
(336) 846-1639
Mexican cuisine served in Jefferson at 777 E. Main St.
Southern Scoops
Hours: Thursday through Saturday – 11 a.m. — 7 p.m., Sunday – noon until 6 p.m., Monday – 11 a.m. — 7 p.m.
(336) 846-9257
Sandwiches and ice cream are the specialties served at Southern Scoops, located at 215 Long Street in Jefferson.
Cruisers American Grill
Hours: Wednesday through Sunday – 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.
(336) 846-2789
A classic diner menu of sandwiches and dinner plates. Cruisers is located at 658 S. Main St. in Jefferson.
