Amplify reported significant increases in percentages of North Carolina students in grades 1-3 at or above benchmarks on beginning-of-year mCLASS assessments in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. In all three grades, the gains were greater than a data set representing students in all states except North Carolina.

