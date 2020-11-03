ASHE COUNTY — The voting spirit has swept through Ashe County like an autumn wind, with citizens continuing to cast their ballots as of presstime.
As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 11,252 votes had been cast in Ashe County, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections. Working out to 57.5 percent of registered voters, 9,237 votes were cast at one-stop voting while 2,015 were done by mail.
In the 2016 general election, 13,637 votes were cast in Ashe, coming from 71.62 percent of registered voters
At the state level, 4,578,269 ballots have been cast as of 5 a.m. Nov. 3, 62.2 percent of the registered voters in North Carolina. In 2016, 4,769,640 voters turned out in N.C., working out to 68.98 percent of registered voters.
According to Ashe County Elections Director John Shepherd, the voting process in Ashe was going smoothly, with no problems to report as of noon, Nov. 3.
According to Wesley Barker, running the West Jefferson precinct polling site at the Ashe County Arts Council, the voting numbers had been steady but not overwhelming as of 10:30 a.m. At the time, 176 votes had been cast there, but Barker noted they expected to see more going on at lunch and after work.
According to Michelle Obenchain who was working at the Jefferson precinct polling site at Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department, the turnout had been steady that morning and everything was running smoothly with no issues.
Obenchain said there were 170 voters as of 10:40 a.m. and the Jefferson precinct finished above two-thirds done as of the last day of one-stop voting on Oct. 31.
Greeting voters and handing out materials outside at the Jefferson precinct polling site on the morning of Nov. 3 was Chairman of the Ashe County Board of Commissioners Todd McNeill, Ashe County Board of Education candidate Kim Simmons, N.C. Sen. Deanna Ballard, Cindy Schindler and Lee Franklin.
For full Election Day coverage and live results, visit ashepostandtimes.com.
