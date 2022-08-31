A picture-perfect life for some involves living in a quiet, peaceful setting in the woods far away from the cities and towns full of cars and people.
While the many small towns in Ashe County are nothing like the city life of many of the metropolitan areas within a couple of hours of the High Country, visitors and residents alike often pack downtown West Jefferson throughout the week. Ashe County has become a popular vacation spot for many, but it is also becoming a place where people want to live year-round.
“I think West Jefferson and Ashe County in general are becoming a place on the map,” said Josh Johnson, a realtor with Vannoy Properties in West Jefferson. “A lot of folks are wanting to live here full-time now, rather than having second homes or vacation homes.”
Crowded highways and city buses are certainly not part of what you will find in Ashe County. Instead, you’ll find small shops, several local restaurants and a lot of folks taking a stroll through town. It is truly an escape from the city lifestyle that never slows down.
“A lot of the people moving here come from the metropolitan areas like Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham, and some from Wilmington. We’ve had people from South Carolina in the Charleston area, people from Florida, even folks from Ohio and New York have been moving into the area as well,” Johnson said.
The COVID-19 pandemic aided in a lot of people finding the hidden gems of the High Country, including Ashe County. A lot of people made the move to live permanently in Ashe County as a way to feel safer and healthier.
“I have been doing this for about 15 years, and the inventory is the lowest that I can ever remember. There are more buyers than there are sellers,” Johnson explained.
Johnson said he expects the real estate market to remain strong in the High Country. While the pandemic is nowhere near as bad as it was in 2021, the word has gotten out about the many positive attributes that living and visiting Ashe County has to offer.
“I think what draws everybody here is that we are a tight-knit community and people truly care about each other and are very genuine,” Johnson said. “People that move here seem to think that is a rarity, but for us it makes us who we are and makes this place what it is. It’s a great place to raise a family, to work, to get involved in the community and help your neighbor.”
Amy Ballou, the broker in charge at New River Realty in Jefferson, said that a lot of her most recent buyers have been coming from out of state, including from as far away as California, Oregon, Texas and New York.
“The market is still very good. It is still very much a seller’s market. We still have lots of people looking but not enough inventory, especially affordable inventory,” Ballou said.
Buyers in Ashe County and other parts of the High Country continue to be divided between those seeking to establish a permanent residency here, as well as people investing in vacation homes. This has also put a crunch on the inventory available across all ends of the pricing spectrum.
“We have some higher end homes on the market, but the problem is that a lot of first-time home buyers or people that are looking to buy homes locally can’t afford those higher-end homes. We need those too, but we really need more affordable inventory,” Ballou said. “We are still seeing a lot of people buying second homes. Most of the people that are buying second homes turn around and rent them on Airbnb or Vrbo. A lot of your higher-end homes are being purchased for those reasons.”
According to date provided by the High Country Association of Realtors, the last two calendar years for home sales have resulted in more than $300 million in home sales in Ashe County alone. In 2020, there were 541 homes sold for a total of $153 million. The median home price that year was $265,000. In 2021, the number of homes sold increased to 563 with the total sales number reaching $184 million. The median home price in 2021 was $290,000.
People coming to the High Country have been able to escape life in the city thanks to remote working positions. Not having to sit behind a desk has been a real game changer for folks that want to keep their jobs but be able to work outside of their typical office setting.
“The pandemic has allowed a lot of people to work from home. It has become the new norm because a lot of people aren’t going back. Now, people that have wanted to live somewhere different are now able to because they can work from anywhere. They want to get out of the cities with everything that has been going on and I think people want to raise their kids somewhere safe,” Ballou said.
Having a strong school system, low rates of violent crime and a reliable rural hospital are certainly attractive reasons why people would want to move to Ashe County.
Here are some local real estate companies that can help you find your dream home in Ashe County.
A-1 Mountain Realty
1 N. Jefferson Avenue
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-4900
Ashe High Country Realty
7 S. Jefferson Avenue
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-6348
Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC
10 N. Jefferson Avenue
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 489-3042
Carolina Mountain Properties & Rentals, Inc.
8 N. Jefferson Avenue
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-3010
Mountainscape Realty
434 McConnell Street
Jefferson, NC 28640
(336) 846-8977
New River Realty & Rentals
875 Mt. Jefferson Road, Suite 3
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-2550
Regency Properties
204 E. Main Street
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 246-2307
Vannoy Properties
9 E. Main Street
West Jefferson, NC 28694
(336) 846-2484
