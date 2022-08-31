Whether you’re looking for a good hike or picnic spot, a place to eat popcorn while watching a good film, a refreshing beverage to sip on while you look at the mountains around you, incredible meals or breathtaking works of art, Ashe County is your spot.
When visiting the rural area, Ashe County offers marvelous landscapes that grace the wide outdoors. Ashe is located in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains and features a variety of outdoor activities and sightseeing.
New River State Park
The four free access points that New River State Park provides are just the beginning of the endless activities you can partake in.
Local canoe, kayak and tube rental services can be found in the area, such as Zaloo’s Canoes in Glendale Springs where you can get together with your family and friends and set off on a smooth ride through the county along the river. Access points can be found throughout the county along with Lansing, Jefferson, Laurel Springs and more. The river winds about 360 miles and hits West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina.
The park itself offers on-site RV camping, canoe-camping, a range of picnic shelters and more.
For more information, visit www.ncparks.gov/new-river-state-park/home.
Mount Jefferson State Natural Area
Mount Jefferson has become a staple in Ashe County, rising over 4,000 feet above sea level. From the peaks of the mountain, some of the High Country’s most beautiful lands can be taken in. The park offers five hiking trails which allow the exploration of nature. including a child-friendly trail.
Take a breath at one of the parks lookouts where you can see the vast mountain ranges of North Carolina.
For further information, visit www.ncparks.gov/mount-jefferson-state-natural-area.
Ashe County Parks and RecreationAshe County Parks and Recreation, located at 626 Ashe Central School Rd Unit 16 in Jefferson, offers a handful of activities and opportunities to get yourself and children out and about in sporting leagues, fitness centers and more. They offer rental equipment for various activities, athletics for all ages including soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball, pickle-ball and more and they give the opportunity to enjoy the vast outdoors that Ashe County provides.
To learn more, visit www.asheparks.com or call the office at (336) 982-6185.
Ashe County Parks
Ashe Park is located in Jefferson and is home to the High Country Disc Golf Course, established in 2006 and offers a course length of 6,992 feet. It also is home to the Fridays in the Park concert series put on by the Ashe County Arts Council, the Fiddler’s Fest and more. You can also enjoy licensed fishing in the pond.
West Jefferson Park, also known as the Bowie-Seagraves Municipal Park, is located in downtown. With two large picnic shelters, a number of playgrounds and swings as well as two tennis courts and a basketball court, West Jefferson park is your spot for all things out doors. There is a walking trail where you can take your dog for a stroll and it is located just beside the Ashe County Public Library where you can rent a book and enjoy the breeze while diving into your favorite story.
The Lansing Creeper Trail park in downtown Lansing provides the ideal opportunity to get out and enjoy nature through a walking trail and seasonal fishing. The park has five fire pits for summer bonfires, three grills for all of your BBQ needs and a newly renovated barn for a number of uses such as the FDR Dinner, weddings and more. It is also home to the newly established Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire, which kicked off in Aug. of 2022.
Downtown West Jefferson
Known as the heart of Ashe County, downtown West Jefferson has become a staple and is now home to tourists and locals. It offers a wide range of shops, including Bull’s, Mountain Outfitters, The Spice & Tea Exchange, the Vintage Locket, Martha Mae’s Emporium, the Ramblin’ Poppy butchery and more.
The Ashe County Arts Council holds a gallery crawl on the second Friday of each month between June and October, offering both locals and tourists to take a walk downtown to take in the breathtaking art in galleries and murals. They also have backstreet concerts in the summer months as well as specials later on in the year.
Movie lovers can relax at either the Parkway Theater or the Blue Ridge Movie Lounge with popcorn and sweets of all kinds.
The farmer’s market offers a wide variety of clothing, knick-knacks and more on the Saturday of each month from spring to fall.
For more entertainment opportunities, pick up a copy of the Ashe Post & Times or Mountain Times to see what’s happening in the county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.