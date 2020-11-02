Gloria Darlene Silver Johnson, 68, of Jefferson, N.C., died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born May 4, 1952 in Avery County to the late Roy and Loretta Buchanan Silver. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Franklin, Leroy, Tony, Lovetta and Mary Silver.
She was a member of Mt. Jefferson Baptist Church and was active in Women on Missions. She enjoyed working on puzzles.
The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Badger Funeral Home.
Mrs. Johnson is survived by her husband, Walter Raymond Johnson; step-son, Heath Johnson of FL; sisters, Cindy Silver of Jefferson, Shirley Church of Hudson, Martha Johnson and husband Bill of Marion and Verta Lewis and husband Conley of Granite Falls; brother, Wayne Silver of Drexel; nephews, Andy Rocket, Wade Pittman, Chris Pittman, Vernon Silver and Larry Silver; and nieces, Sheryl Ann Honeycutt, Eva Anderson, Lisa Derick and Lavada Bolton.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Jefferson Baptist Church Building Fund.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Mt. Jefferson Baptist Church by the Rev. Keith Casey. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.