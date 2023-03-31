Gordon Silby Roark, 85, of Rock Creek Rd., Creston, NC went home with his Savior on Sunday evening, March 19, 2023 at his home after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was born August 8, 1937 to the late Rommie and Ruth Price Roark. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Max Roark, Wayne Roark, and Grant Roark.
Gordon was the most humble and kind person. He loved the Lord and served Him from a young age. He was a wonderful Sunday school teacher and was a United States Army veteran. Gordon was a special person who never had a harsh word for anyone. He took care of his invalid wife for many years. He was one of a kind and is truly going to be missed.
Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Roark; sisters, Mary Roark, Jane Greer (Junior), and Vertie Price (Junior); brothers, Lee Roark (Norene), Rocky Roark (Bonnie), and Grady Roark (Lois); several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family received friends Friday, March 24, 2023 at Mountain City Funeral Home. The funeral service followed with Pastors Jim Henson, Tommy Stephens, and Anthony Roark officiating. The graveside service and burial followed from the Price-Roark Cemetery in Rock Creek, NC. Pallbearers Ronnie Roark, Owen Roark, Brian Roark, Michael Greer, Jerry Price, Bruce Mahala, and Tommy Price. Honorary pallbearers include Buster Mahala, Junior Seatz, Lee Roark, and Rocky Roark. Military honors were accorded by the Johnson County Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank Medi Home Hospice for their compassionate care for Gordon.
