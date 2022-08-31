Nearly 500 businesses and organizations make up the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is here to help not only those businesses, but also visitors that want to know where to eat and where to shop, and residents that want to find a company or business that can help them with whatever needs might arise.
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce offers a visitor’s guide that will help visitors find local dining options, stores to shop in, hotels and places to sleep and a list of things to do while on their visit to the High Country.
The business directory is always kept up to date with even the most recent members that have joined being added to the directory. The business directory features a little bit of everything including real estate offices, restaurants, stores, construction companies and even non-profit organizations.
The chamber also keeps an updated list of events online so visitors and residents alike know what is going on in the Coolest Corner of North Carolina. Live music performances and community events that include farmer’s markets, blood drives and events from the Ashe County Arts Council are updated throughout the year.
In addition to sharing other events with the general public, the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce has their own group of events and activities that they sponsor and organize. Two of the largest events that the chamber puts together is the Blue Ridge Brutal bike race and the Ashe Bash.
The Blue Ridge Brutal offers a 100, 75 and 50-mile bike ride that challenges each rider with numerous elevation changes across Ashe County. Volunteers operate rest stops, place signage throughout the race course and operate support vehicles throughout the race to aid riders that might suffer mechanical issues with their bicycles.
The Ashe Bash is the most recent event created by the chamber of commerce. In its inaugural year in 2021, the band Scythian wowed the crowd that gathered at the Ashe County Government Complex in Jefferson and returned again in 2022 for another great performance. Food vendors offer tasty treats for fans to purchase and there is even a parking shuttle that will bring people to the show from parking lots at the former Lowes Foods shopping center, the Ashe County Civic Center and Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Providing scholarships for Ashe County senior students is another major project that the chamber accomplishes each year. Seniors from Ashe County High School, Ashe Early College and homeschool students are eligible to apply for Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Scholarships that are offered through the chamber’s 501 ©(3) non-profit called Ashe County Advantage Project.
For more information on all of the things that the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce has to offer, stop by the Chamber at 1 North Jefferson Ave. in downtown West Jefferson, give them a call at (336) 846-9550 or visit their website at ashechamber.com.
