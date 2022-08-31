Ashe Memorial Hospital has been lending a helping hand to the citizens of Ashe County since being established in 1941, originally as anon-profit hospital to serve rural communities across the Blue Ridge Mountains. While the hospital has grown from a small medical facility to a world-class hospital offering a wide variety of emergency, elective and preventative health services, the focus has remained the same: to provide the highest level of care possible close to where you live.
In recent years, AMH has continued to grow, introducing a heart and vascular center in May of 2022 and also establishing a mammography center.
Ashe Memorial Hospital offers all routine and emergency medical care, along with the following specialty services: cardiology, cardiopulmonary, chemotherapy, oncology, diabetes management, emergency services, an express care clinic, a fitness center, FUSE endoscopy, geriatrics, a hospitalist program, imaging services, internal medicine, ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, pediatrics, primary care, rehabilitation services, respiratory services, surgical services, teleneurology, telepsychiatry and vascular surgery.
The hospital also kick-started the Heart of the Husky Program in 2013, which helps provide EKG screenings and sports physicals for Ashe County High School students.
”When you are sick or injured, you need care close to home,” said AMH. “When you are looking for help staying well, you are more likely to use preventative services if they are convenient. Ashe Memorial Hospital delivers the care you need when and where you need it. You do not have to travel far to see a doctor or receive care; and, making an appointment could not be easier.”
In addition to the hospital, they also offer their Mountain Valley Care Center whichoffers gym equipment and exercises classes aimed at helping the community lead a healthier, more active life. This facility is open to the public, regardless of whether you see a doctor at the facility or not.
Ashe Memorial Hospital is located at 200 Hospital Avenue, Jefferson, NC 28640. To learn more about AMH and their services, visit www.ashememorial.org.
AppHealthCare also has a location in Ashe County, known as the Ashe County Health Department and is located only minutes away from AMH. During the years of 2020 to the present, they have continued to offer support and advice amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, AppHealthCare teamed up with the Ashe County Arts Council to provide a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Ashe Civic Center, where hundreds upon hundreds of citizens lined up to receive their shot.
AppHealthCare is located at 413 McConnell Street, Jefferson, NC 28640. Visit www.apphealthcare.com for more information.
