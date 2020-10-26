Support networks are vital for cancer patients. The experts at Weill Cornell Medicine note that the support of family friends, both in the immediate aftermath of a diagnosis and throughout treatment, can help patients regain a sense of normalcy and maintain their emotional stability, each of which improves their chances at ensuring a positive clinical outcome.
The role of cancer caregiver is often unlike any other people have played or will play. In recognition of that, the American Society of Clinical Oncology offers the following tips to cancer caregivers as they transition into their new roles.
• Prepare yourself. Caregivers may be so busy looking into what they can do to help a loved one diagnosed with cancer that they overlook or forget the need to prepare themselves. The ASCO recommends that caregivers process their own feelings about a loved one’s diagnosis before they begin caring for that person. This can ensure their focus is where it needs to be when their loved needs help. In addition, caregivers can do everything to learn about their loved one’s disease ahead of time. Many patients are not forthcoming about their disease, and even those that are may find it physically and emotionally exhausting to repeatedly share the details of their disease with friends and family. Learning the basics on your own can save the patients from these feelings of exhaustion.
• Let your loved one know it’s OK to say, “No.” Caregivers may want to give their loved one advice, but it’s important that they recognize recommendations, however well-intentioned they may be, may not always be welcome. That can create unnecessary tension between caregiver and patient. Let your loved one know they can decline suggestions, and always ask permission before giving advice.
• Don’t forget to have fun. A cancer diagnosis is serious business, but caregivers and patients must make room for levity throughout the treatment process. The ASCO recommends caregivers make time for light conversation and humorous stories. This can be beneficial to both patients and caregivers, providing a routine respite from discussions about how patients are feeling. Discussions about topics other than cancer, such as sports, movies or hobbies, also can be a respite from the rigors of treatment and caregiving.
• Treat your loved one just as you ordinarily do. The ASCO notes the importance of treating a loved one during treatment just as you normally would. While that may not always be possible, it can help patients feel like they’re still a friend or family member first and a cancer patient second.
• Pay attention to your loved one’s feelings. Some doctors encourage cancer patients to keep a journal or blog during their treatments. If possible, read their journal or blog entries. Many people are more comfortable sharing feelings in this way than directly with their caregivers, so the entries can provide valuable insight into how loved ones are coping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.