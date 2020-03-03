SALISBURY — After more than three months, the Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team’s season finally came to an end Monday, March 3 in the third round of the North Carolina 2A state playoffs.
The eight-seeded Huskies (21-7) fell on the road against the top-ranked Salisbury Hornets (28-1) in a 52-24 loss.
To get to the sweet sixteen, the Huskies had to go through conference foes North Wilkes in the first round and Forest Hills in the second. The game against Salisbury was their first, and only, road game of the playoffs.
The Hornets, being the top seed in the West, hosted East Gaston and Wilkes Central, winning both games 53-33. Salisbury will now play host to the Forbush Falcons Wednesday, March 4.
