WEST JEFFERSON — In the first round of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference tournament, the top-seeded Ashe County Huskies girls basketball team hosted the Elkin Elks (3-20) Thursday, Feb. 13. With the 60-52 win, the Huskies (18-5) move on to the second round, keeping their conference title hopes alive.
The two teams had previous met Jan. 10 and Feb. 3, with Ashe winning both games by a combined score of 122-56.
The Huskies played like they wanted to put the game away quickly, going on a 9-0 run in just over two minutes to start the game. The Elks however, could only get five points out of the combination of Audrey Jennings and Selena Islas in the first quarter. After a late score from Gwyneth Woods, the Huskies led 26-5 heading into the second period.
Ashe continued to dominate every facet of the game in the second quarter, going on runs to extend the lead while stifling Jennings’ scoring acumen. Showing the seeding gap between the opponents, the Huskies led 40-13 at the half.
The Elks found their stride in the third, coming out of halftime playing for their season. Midway through the third, Elkin made it 47-31 after an 18-7 run. Not backing down from the top seed, the Elks trailed 47-36 after the third, and were back in it.
Still fighting with just over three minutes remaining, Jennings made it a single-digit deficit. She then made it a four-point game with an and-one. After nearly slipping, the Huskies held firm and showed why they were the top seed. Relying on senior Hallie Treva and the rest of the experienced starting lineup, Ashe was able to survive with the 60-52 final score.
After the game, head coach Brianna Ashley did not have much to say about the win. She noted a win is a win, and her team still has a shot at a title.
The Huskies will now look to a game against a familiar foe, the West Wilkes Blackhawks, Tuesday, Feb. 18. The semifinals of the MVAC Tournament will be held at North Wilkes High School.
