For nearly 50 years, Ashe County has been home to a series of fresco paintings from world renowned artist and North Carolina resident Ben Long. Long was born in Texas but grew up in Statesville and attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. After a brief stint in the United States Marine Corps, Long spent time as an apprentice in Italy working with artist Pietro Annigoni. This was where he became familiar with the art of fresco painting.
A fresco is an art form where an artist will press pigment into wet plaster. The most popular and well-known frescoes are those painted by Michelangelo on the ceiling of the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. Fresco paintings date back to as long as 3,000 years ago and older.
It was in 1974 when Long’s first work began in Ashe County at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Jefferson. Long met with Reverend Faulton Hodge and created three paintings at the church. The first was “Mary Great with Child,” followed by “John the Baptist” that was finished in 1976. The third and final fresco painting at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church was “The Mystery of Faith that completed in 1977. Long would later return to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in 2012 to touch up the paintings that had remained in their original state for 35 years.
In 1980, Long returned to Ashe County and painted “The Lord’s Supper” at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Glendale Springs. Long also painted the fresco “Suffer the Little Children” in the E.H. Sloop Chapel at the Crossnore School campus in Avery County.
Preserving these beautiful works of art has been important to not only church members, but also members of the surrounding communities. The Ashe County Frescoes Foundation was formed in 2009 with the purpose of protecting the paintings and also making them easily accessible to visitors that travel to Ashe County to view the frescoes.
