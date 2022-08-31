West Jefferson Town Hall — (336) 246-3551, www.townofwjnc.com.
West Jefferson Police Dept.— (336) 246-9410, www.townofwjnc.com.
Ashe County Sheriff’s Office — (336) 846-5633, www.ashecountysheriff.com.
Ashe County Communications Center — (336) 846-5600, www.ashecountysheriff.com.
Ashe County Detention Center — (336) 846-5611, www.ashecountysheriff.com.
West Jefferson Post Office — (336) 246-2601, www.usps.com.
Ashe Memorial Hospital — (336) 846-7101, www.ashememorial.org.
Ashe County Health Dept. — (336) 246-9449, www.apphealth.com.
Mountain Family Care Ctr.— (336) 846-6322, www.ashememorial.org.
Ashe County Schools — (336) 246-7175, www.asheschools.org.
Ashe County High School — (336) 846-2400, www.asheschools.org/achs.
Ashe County Middle School — (336) 384-3591,
Blue Ridge Elementary School — (336) 384-4500, www.asheschools.org/bres.
Mountain View Elementary School — (336) 982-4200, www.asheschools.org/mves.
Westwood Elementary School — (336) 877-2921,
Ashe County Early Learning Ctr. — (336) 846-3221,
Ashe Early College — (336) 846-1881,
Wilkes Community College, Ashe Campus — (336) 846-3900, www.wilkescc.edu/about-us/locations/ashe-campus/.
Ashe County Parks and Recreation — (336) 982-6185, www.asheparks.com.
Ashe County Public Library — (336) 846-2041, www.arlibrary.org/ashe.
Ashe County Animal Control — (336) 982-4060, www.asheanimals.com.
Ashe County Humane Society — (336) 982-4297, www.ashehumanesociety.org.
Animal Hospital of Ashe — (336) 246-3441, www.animalhospitalofashe.com.
Ashe Animal Clinic — (336) 246-2341.
Ashe Arts Council — (336) 846-2787, www.ashecountyarts.org.
Ashe Post & Times — (336) 246-6397, www.ashepostandtimes.com.
Watauga Democrat — (828) 264-6397, www.wataugademocrat.com.
Ashe Chamber of Commerce — (888) 343-2743, www.ashechamber.com.
Blue Ridge Electric — (336) 846-7138, www.blueridgeemc.com.
SkyLine Telephone — (336) 877-1350, www.skyline.org.
CenturyLink — (336) 246-0100, centurylink.com.
Ashe County Board of Elections — (336) 846-5570, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/board-of-elections.
Emergency Management — (336) 846-5521, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/emergency-management.
Ashe County Planning Board — (336) 846-5528, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/planning.
Ashe Register of Deeds — (336) 846-5580, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/register-of-deeds.
Ashe Dept. of Social Services — (336) 846-5719, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/social-services.
Ashe County Environmental Services — (336) 846-3721, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/environmental-services.
Ashe County Landfill — (336) 982-2527, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/environmental-services.
Ashe Tax Collector — (336) 846-5577, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/tax-administration.
Ashe County Tax Administration — (336) 846-5577, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/tax-administration.
Ashe County Tax Mapping — (336) 846-5555, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/tax-administration.
E911 Address Coordinator — (336) 846-5520, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/e911-addressing
Ashe County Transportation Authority — (336) 846-2000, www.actatravels.com.
Ashe County Veterans Services — (336) 846-5575, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/veterans-services.
Ashe County Building Inspections — (336) 846-5511, www.ashecountygov.com/departments/building-inspections.
N.C. Cooperative Extension — (336) 846-5850, ashe.ces.ncsu.edu.
Jefferson Town Hall — (336) 846-9368, townofjefferson.org.
Jefferson Police Department — (336) 846-5529, townofjefferson.org.
Lansing Town Hall — (336) 384-3938, lansingnc.us.
Todd Community Preservation Organization — (828) 263-6173, toddnc.org.
