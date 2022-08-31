Throughout Ashe County, education has been seen as a top priority among the parents, students, teachers and staff.
In the county, the Ashe County School system has continued to offer its tremendous efforts and services to every student who walks down the halls. Seven schools are included across the district and each offer incredible education to their students.
“Ashe County Schools is home to some of the best and brightest students and teachers in North Carolina and a truly supportive community,” said Superintendent Dr. Eisa Cox. “Our strategic vision is to collectively inspire and prepare students to live their best lives. Despite the many challenges during perhaps the toughest year in public education, Ashe County Schools has much to celebrate – Our Career and Technical Education program at the high school was named in the Top 10 in the state for having the highest percentage of credentials earned per student for a total of 707 industry credentials. Students also earned numerous regional and state awards in forestry, creed speaking, culinary arts, medical assisting and early childhood development.”
“Our Early College had 22 students to graduate in 2022 with both their high school diploma and an associate degree from Wilkes Community College and 16 students to earn a certificate from Wilkes Community College. Collectively, our 2022 graduates were awarded over 2 million dollars in scholarships, including a full scholarship to Johns Hopkins University, a full scholarship to Yale and a Goodnight Scholar to NC State University,” Cox added.
“Ashe County Schools saw similar success in our athletics programs. After joining a new conference, Ashe County had 72 All-Northwest Conference selections, 19 athletes to qualify in individual state tournaments and a 4-time state champion for track and field. Athletes competed in the playoffs, conference tournaments or states in wrestling, tennis, track and field, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball. Blue Ridge Elementary was named a National Blue Ribbon School, one of only eight schools in North Carolina to be named this past year. Ashe County Middle School was named a National Schools to Watch once again. Our district was awarded a competitive NC Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Grant for $25 million toward building a new middle school, bringing the total grant award to $40 million dollars. I am proud of all of the accomplishments during this pandemic and look forward to the many successes to come.”
To learn more about Ashe County’s schools and how to register, visit the Ashe County Schools website at www.asheschools.org or call (336) 246-7175 to learn which school district your address is located in.
Additional information on state requirements and school information can also be found by contacting the schools below, or by visiting the Ashe County Schools website.
Ashe Early Learning Center
Ashe Early Learning Center’s mission is to provide children with a high-quality and developmentally appropriate education to prepare them for growth and more positive, educational experiences. The school offers a public pre-kindergarten program.
AEL is a place “where little stars shine” and its mission statement is “A great beginning start here for a lifetime of learning.”
The Ashe Early Learning Center is located at 406 School Avenue in West Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 846-3221.
Blue Ridge Elementary School, Warrensville
Blue Ridge Elementary School is all about transforming the children of today into the leaders of tomorrow as seen in their vision, which is to encourage dreams, inspire hope, fulfill needs and prepare for students success.
The school’s motto is “Dream, believe, become, lead ...”
Joallen Lowder is the school’s principal. Blue Ridge Elementary School is located at 5778 N.C. 88 in Warrensville. For more information, call (336) 384-4500.
Mountain View Elementary School, Jefferson
Home of the Eagles, Mountain View Elementary School serves grades kindergarten through sixth and is run by Principal David Blackburn.
The school’s vision is for the community and school to form a unified team that works together to provide a welcoming and joyous place for academic and emotional support, where each child can reach his or her full potential.
Their motto is, “Whatever it takes, our kids are worth it!”
Mountain View Elementary School is located at 2789 U.S. 221, Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 982-4200.
Westwood Elementary School, West Jefferson
Westwood Elementary School teaches grades kindergarten through sixth. The school’s principal is Jennifer Holden.
The school’s vision is to create a child-centered environment which prepares students for the 21st century through collaborative efforts of administrators, educators, students, staff and stakeholders.
Westwood’s motto is, “Improving tomorrow by learning today.”
Westwood Elementary is located at 4083 U.S. Highway 221 South, West Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 877-2921.
Ashe County Middle School, Warrensville
Serving both seventh and eighth grade students, Ashe County Middle School is the home of the bulldogs and is the only middle school in the county. Its principal is Dr. Susan Mochen.
A new two-story building which will measure more than 160,000 square feet for the county’s middle school is currently under development. The county has been pursuing the construction of a new building for four years and this new building will serve sixth through eighth grade students. The new school is set to be located adjacent to the high school.
The school’s vision is to foster an environment to nurture individuals academically, socially and emotionally so that they are equipped to tackle academic challenges and become productive members of society. The school’s motto is “Stay on track ... Dream, Believe and Achieve.”
Ashe County Middle School is located at 255 Northwest Lane, Warrensville. For more information, call (336) 384-3591.
Ashe County High School, West JeffersonHome of the Huskies and the only high school in the County, Ashe County High School serves students in grades nine through 12. Its principal is Dustin Farmer.
The vision of ACHS is to cultivate a secure and compassionate learning environment, one in which varied individuals can have their learning needs met through rigorous instruction designed to help all students achieve at a high level.
Ashe County High School was built in 1999 to consolidate Ashe Central High School, Beaver Creek High School and Northwest Ashe High School.
The school’s motto is “Preparing individuals for their future.”
Ashe County High School is located at 184 Campus Drive, West Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 846-2400.
Ashe Early College, West Jefferson
The newest addition to the Ashe County Schools family is located on the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College. Ashe Early College is led by Principal Lindsey Williams.
The 2018-19 school year was the school’s first, where students were able to work toward a high school diploma and potentially an associate’s degree at the same time. In May of 2021, the school had their first graduation ceremony where 14 seniors received diplomas, along with some receiving their associate’s degree from Wilkes Community College.
The AEC mission statement is to offer a learner-centered educational experience that prepares students for college, career and life through academic rigor, relevant coursework, and school, parent and community relationships.
It is committed to providing a supportive academic environment where all students are expected to thrive both academically and civically. AEC offers opportunities for first-generation college students, those at risk of dropping out and those who would benefit from accelerated instruction.
Ashe Early College is located at 363 Campus Drive in West Jefferson. For more information, call (336) 846-1881.
Wilkes Community College: Ashe Campus, West Jefferson
Offering six full degree programs, including a college transfer curriculum that parallels the coursework required during the first two years of study at four-year colleges and universities, the Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College allows Ashe County locals the opportunity to earn their associate’s degree without having to travel outside of the county.
Technical degrees students can obtain at the WCC: Ashe Campus include accounting, business administration, applied engineering technology, human services technology and associate degree nursing. The Ashe Campus also works closely with Ashe County High School to provide students with higher educational opportunities.
After years of planning and development, the WCC: Ashe Campus expansion project broke ground on Aug. 8, 2019, making way for the two-story, 36,000-square-foot addition that will increase opportunities for students in Ashe County, featuring new computer labs, more classroom space, a healthcare simulation lab and other cutting-edge technology.
The WCC: Ashe Campus is located at 363 Campus Drive in West Jefferson. For more information, visit www.wilkescc.edu/about-us/locations/ashe-campus/ or call (336) 846-3900.
