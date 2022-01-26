Israel Boone Pritchard Church, 43, of Lansing, N.C., passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at his home.
Israel was born November 28, 1978 in Alleghany County to Monte and Carolyn Sturgill Pritchard. He was preceded in death by his mother. He always took time to appreciate the small things. Israel enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping and music. He loved being outside working with his hands.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 –11:00 am Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Badger Funeral Home. Graveside services by Brother Anthony Roark and Rev. Mitchell Mash will follow in the Tucker Davis Cemetery.
Mr. Church is survived by his fiancée, Lakota Blevins; daughters, Lacie and October Church both of Lansing; son, Dylan Church of Jefferson; his father, Monte Pritchard and wife, Chiloe of Jefferson; brothers, Roger and James Church both of West Jefferson and Zeb Pritchard of Lansing; sisters, Tabitha Reed of Laurel Springs, Misty Pritchard of West Jefferson and Crystal Pritchard of New York. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Email condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneral home.com.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.