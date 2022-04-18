Mr. James Max Yates, better known as “Max”, 75, of Jefferson, N.C.,passed away Friday, April 8, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 2:00pm at First Baptist Church of West Jefferson with Rev. Michael Lea and Rev. Ken Morris officiating. A private burial will follow in the West Jefferson City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00pm on Thursday, two hours prior to the Memorial Service.
The family asks for you to wear a mask or to social distance.
Mr. Yates was born in the Idlewild community of Ashe County on January 2, 1947 to the late Cecil Wade and Norma Hartzog Yates. He retired from Yadkin Valley Bank, where he served as President of the Jefferson office. He served the town of Jefferson as an alderman for many years. He was a member of Ashe Masonic Lodge #594, an Oasis Shriner, and a member of the York Rite. He enjoyed golfing in his spare time. He was an accomplished equestrian, owning and showing Tennessee Walking Horses throughout the southern states. He was fond of working outdoors and small farming. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be deeply missed.
Mr. Yates is survived by his wife, Sara Catherine Davis Yates (Cathy); three daughters, Allison Yates Jones (Doug), of Smithfield, NC, Cynthia Yates Coldiron (Ron), of Boone, and Holly Yates Parks (Shawn), of Jefferson; two brothers, Joel Yates (Phyllis), of Fleetwood and John Yates (Vicki), of Fleetwood; two sisters, Dianne Yates Brown (Johnny), of West Jefferson, and Donna Yates Smith (Allen), of Granite Falls; four grandchildren, Ross Yates Summey, Barrett Wayne Summey, James Wade Jones, and Ayden Max Parks; a great grandson, Bryson Andrew Summey; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family requests no food, please.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Ashe Food Pantry, PO Box 705, Jefferson, NC 28640.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
