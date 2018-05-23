Mr. Jerry Lee Jones, 82, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away Saturday morning, May 19, 2018, at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 11 a.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home with Pastor Lonnie Denny officiating. Burial will follow in the Ashelawn Memorial Gardens.
The family received friends on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Boone Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Jones was born in Ashe County to the late Floyd and Lena Dickson Jones.
He worked as a machine operator at Thomasville Furniture for 42 years. He also served in the United States Army. He enjoyed trading guns and going to flea markets trading pocket watches and knives. He also enjoyed spending time at the family farm
He was also preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Gaye Denny Jones; four brothers, and three sisters.
Mr. Jones is survived by two daughters, Ann Roten and husband, Danny, of Jefferson, and Terry Maynor and husband, Jeff, of Chapel Hill; one son, Tony Bare of Jefferson; two brothers, Morris Jones and wife, Dorothy, of North Wilkesboro, and Eddie Jones of Grassy Creek; one sister, Agnes Garland and husband, Arthur, of Johnson City, TN; three grandchildren, Travis and Jordan Maynor, and Brad Bare and wife, Kimberly; two great grandsons, Luke and Austin Bare, and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers are accepted.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.