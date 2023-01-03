BANNER ELK — The academic offerings at Lees-McRae College have grown, and the addition of two new online graduate degree programs — Healthcare Administration and Criminal Justice — will create even greater opportunity for students who are seeking to continue their education. With the previously instated Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) program, Lees-McRae now offers three graduate-level academic courses of study.
“Our two new online graduate programs underscore our commitment to providing our students with educational offerings that not only broaden their career options, but also support their individual growth,” Provost Alyson Gill said. “In preparing our students for diverse careers and environments, these programs are mission-aligned and will give our students the opportunity to climb even higher while balancing their current responsibilities.”
The Master of Science in Criminal Justice program expands upon the undergraduate criminal justice program already offered at Lees-McRae, focusing on criminal justice administration to help students build a strong foundation for leadership roles following graduation. This new course of study will allow students to pursue an advanced skillset in the field of criminal justice and can be completed in as little as one year.
The Master of Healthcare Administration is a new academic offering at Lees-McRae, but one that pairs well with a variety of undergraduate programs within the May School of Natural and Health Sciences. In this program, students will combine principles of medicine and business, preparing them to become expert problem-solvers and leaders in the medical field. With a focused and intensive course map, students can complete this degree in three semesters.
Continued growth in academic offerings is an important part of the advancement of the college. By offering students the opportunity to continue their education at Lees-McRae with higher-level graduate programs, the college continues to pursue the values and core strategies laid out in the strategic plan, INEXPRO 2030.
“The new online master’s degrees in Healthcare Administration and Criminal Justice position Lees-McRae for a bright future,” Dean of Online and Distance Learning Natasha Watts said. “Both degree programs have a faster-than-average expected growth, allowing Lees-McRae to meet the market demand for professionals in both fields of study.”
The Master of Science in Criminal Justice and the Master of Healthcare Administration programs are now accepting applicants for the 2023 Fall semester. New cohorts start twice a year, so students can choose to enroll in either the fall or spring semester.
The Healthcare Administration program offers a 25% discount to any Lees-McRae alumnus, as well as any professionals currently employed in the healthcare field. The Criminal Justice program offers a 25% discount to those who are either alumni or current law enforcement and corrections professionals.
