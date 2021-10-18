Of the 63 times that we find “fear not” in the Bible, most of them come from the Lord or from an angel of the Lord. After God’s promise to Abram for a son; after Abram left his home and his family to follow God’s instructions; and after Abram had met with Melchizedek; the Lord spoke to Abram in a vision. “After these things the word of the LORD came unto Abram in a vision, saying, Fear not, Abram: I am thy shield, and thy exceeding great reward.” (Gen 15:1, KJV). He told Abram that he did not have to fear, because God Himself was his shield. God then changed Abram’s name to Abraham. God is not only our shield and our protector; but He is also our reward—and it is exceedingly great.
Abraham took these words as the truth from God. When Sarah gave birth to Isaac and became disgruntled with Hagar and Ishmael presence, she wanted Abraham to send them away. He asked the Lord for advice, because he relied on God’s guidance. The Lord assured Abraham that He would take care of Hagar and Ishmael, so he should appease Sarah. After this was done, Hagar became desolate in the wilderness with her son; she could not bear to watch him die; so she set him down and walked away. “And God heard the voice of the lad; and the angel of God called to Hagar out of heaven, and said unto her, What aileth thee, Hagar? fear not; for God hath heard the voice of the lad where he is.” (Gen 21:17). This was another confirmation of God’s fulfillment of His promise to Abraham. Abraham believed that every word from God was true, and it is true today also.
After Abraham’s death, Isaac (being brought up to believe God’s word) received his own confirmation from God. He received instructions from God that he should not go down to Egypt, but rather to dwell in the land God showed him. Each place God sent him, he dug a well to provide water. When he came to Beer-sheba, he received another confirmation from God. “And the LORD appeared unto him the same night, and said, I am the God of Abraham thy father: fear not, for I am with thee, and will bless thee, and multiply thy seed for my servant Abraham’s sake.” (Gen 26:24). Again, God said to “fear not” because of the uncertain surroundings and the uncertainty of the future, but to trust in God. Only with trusting in God fully do the blessings from Him abound.
God confirmed His loyalty to Isaac’s son Jacob (Israel) also. When it came time to take the family down to Egypt, God told Israel to “fear not,” and not only that, but that Israel would get to see his beloved son Joseph, whom he thought had been dead for many years. “And God spake unto Israel in the visions of the night, and said, Jacob, Jacob. And he said, Here am I. And he said, I am God, the God of thy father: fear not to go down into Egypt; for I will there make of thee a great nation: I will go down with thee into Egypt; and I will also surely bring thee up again: and Joseph shall put his hand upon thine eyes.” (Gen 46:2-4).
