The Senate Democrats say that they are standing up for the Constitution and the Republicans say that the Democrats only hate President Donald Trump and have wanted to impeach him from the start.
I say: Who cares? This is not the issue. The real issue is: Did the president commit impeachable offenses or not?
Polls show that the majority of Americans want the Senate to subpoena documents and call witnesses.
We are grownups. We can handle the truth. We are tired of being told what to think. We have the right to see all of the evidence so that we can make up our own minds.
Steve Benkosky
Boone
