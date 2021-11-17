As the concerned parents and citizens of Ashe County know, we are living in a very scary and difficult time to raise children, and it truly does take a community. Our county is at odds over the masks, vaccines, and overall Covid related issues. It is hard to know how to address these issues or even who you can trust.
The CDC has put out conflicting information from month to month during the whole twenty-two months of the “pandemic,” but our Board of Education continues to trust their guidelines. The Board of Education heard our concerns at the last board meeting, and they voted for masks to be optional in our schools. A lingering question still remains in my mind. When did we, the parents of the children who attend Ashe County Schools, become incapable of making educated health decisions for our own children?
There are many articles written and research performed by prominent scientists and doctors who have suggested that children should not get the vaccine. Ashe County parents, the vaccine mandate is coming to our schools. Schools across the USA, even as close as Virginia, are beginning to require this experimental vaccine. We must stand against this in Ashe County. How can we allow our children to be subjected to experimental vaccinations?
These vaccinations come with conditions. The drug companies that are producing the vaccines are immune from liability where adverse reactions to these drugs are concerned. The COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine being forced into our lives where no one can be sued or held accountable for injuries or deaths. Do you know why? Because this vaccine is still in the trial stages, and here is the proof. The following text is quoted from the Frequently Asked Questions page on the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases website:
How long will trials take to complete? “Each trial is designed to follow participants and collect safety and immunogenicity data for about two years... It is difficult to predict exactly how long it will take to generate enough data to determine the safety and efficacy of various vaccine candidates because that depends on the actual incidence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The trials are event-driven (case-driven), meaning that statisticians have estimated that a certain number of cases of COVID-19 among trial participants (around 150-160) must be observed for a high probability of detecting a percent reduction in disease incidence in the vaccinated group compared to the placebo group that is not due to chance...”
Is natural immunity better than vaccine-induced immunity? “At this time, experts do not know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19... Both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity are important aspects of COVID-19 that experts are trying to learn more about...”
This information can be found at www.niaid.nih.gov/diseases-conditions/covid-19-vaccine-faq.
Can we really trust those who are pushing these vaccines? I have personally met people who have had adverse reactions to the vaccine and even near death experiences. Their lives are forever changed, and no one can be held accountable. No one will even help them!
A few concerned citizens and parents I know personally have asked for answers on a number of issues from Board of Education members and have not received responses. It is time we demand the Board of Education hold a meeting for a Q&A session with the parents and concerned citizens of the students that attend Ashe County schools. We deserve to be genuinely listened to. We deserve answers to our questions. We deserve to have a say in the decisions that are being made for our children. It takes a community, Ashe County, and we are responsible for the children and their futures, as they are the future of Ashe county.
Join us for the Rally for Our Rights peaceful event outside of the school board meeting on Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. Let’s stand together for the freedom of medical choice, and to demand the school board hold a public meeting to include a Q&A session.
It is time to get some answers, Ashe County. Come out and let’s stand together at the rally on Dec. 6 to take a stance against tyranny in our county schools.
If you have any questions about this event, please feel free to email me at ncpatriotsagainsttyranny@gmail.com.
Jessica Crosby
Lansing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.