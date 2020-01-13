Ms. Lisa Dawn Griffitts Ward, 52, of Jefferson, N.C., passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ashe Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 pm at Boone Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Lloyd Day and the Rev. Lonnie Jones officiating.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the services.
Ms. Ward was born on February 21, 1967 to Reggie and Dorothy Phipps Griffitts. Lisa was employed for 18 years at LifeStore Bank. She was a member at Welcome Home Baptist Church. She enjoyed singing, and reading about history. Lisa was a loving mother, daughter, and will be missed by all.
She was also preceded in death by her father, Reggie Griffitts; and her brother, Michael Griffitts.
Lisa is survived by a son, Corey Ward, of Jefferson; a daughter, Whitney Ward, of Boone; her mother, Dorothy Griffitts, of West Jefferson; sister-in-law, Alice Griffitts of Marion, VA.
Flowers will be accepted.
You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com
Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.
