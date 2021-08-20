Towering of 1,600 about the town which shares the same name, Mt. Jefferson is perhaps the most iconic peak in the Ashe County region. The mountain, which sits 4,683 feet above sea level was designated as a North Carolina State Park in 1956 and is a prime location for outdoor actives such as hiking, picnicking and nature viewing.
A paved road winds up the mountain giving visitors access to six hiking trails — including the child-friendly TRACK trail — picnic areas, and a variety of overlooks where one can glimpse a birds-eye-view of the surrounding area. From the mountain's top, guest can enjoy beautiful vistas as they gaze across the High Country and into nearby states.
Estimated to be older than 300 million years old, the mountain has a rich history. Mount Jefferson is named after Thomas Jefferson and his father Peter who owned land in the area during the 1700s and and in the past a 5,000-year old Kirk Corner Notch spear point has been was found on the mountain, revealing the region's Native American past.
Currently the mountain is home to more than 750 different species of plants, such as Dutchman’s pipevine, pink lady slipper, rhododendron and mountain laurel, as well as a variety of wildlife ranging from Southern flying squirrel to red fox.
The state park is located at 1481 Mount Jefferson State Park Road outside West Jefferson. For more information about the park visit www.ncparks.gov/mount-jefferson-state-natural-area/home.
