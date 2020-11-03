Check this page for unofficial Ashe County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. There are 17 precinct voting locations in Ashe.

These results are unofficial until the Ashe County Canvass. These results are from Ashe County only and are not statewide results.

All precincts have reported.

Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.

Federal Offices

U.S. President

Trump 11,388, Biden 4,149, Blankenship 27, Hawkins 23, Jorgensen 123

U.S. Senate

Tillis 10,552, Bray 452, Cunningham 4,263, Hayes 273

U.S. House of Representatives — N.C. Fifth District

Brown 4,070, Foxx 11,194, Gregory 341

State Offices

N.C. Governor

Pisano 59, Cooper 4,941, DiFiore 128, Forest 10,551

N.C. Lieutenant Governor

Robinson 11,086, Holley 4,365

N.C. Attorney General

O'Neill 10,743, Stein 4,577

N.C. Auditor

Street 10,553, Wood 4,594

N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture

Troxler 11,503, Wadsworth 3,847

N.C. Commissioner of Insurance

Causey 10,889, Goodwin 4,268

N.C. Commissioner of Labor

Dobson 10,961, Holmes 4,304

N.C. Secretary of State

Sykes 10,439, Marshall 4,817

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction

Truitt 10,882, Mangrum 4,291

N.C. Treasurer

Chatterji 4,229, Folwell 10,887

N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1

Beasley 4,599, Newby 10,650

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 2

Berger Jr. 10,947, Inman 4,236

N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4

Barringer 10,901, Davis 4,262

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 4

Shields 4,134, Wood 11,012

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 5

Cubbage 4,2339, Gore 10,866

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 6

Styers 4,116, Dillon 10,959

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 7

Young 4,137, Carpenter 10,939

N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13

Brook 4,230, Griffin 10,840

N.C. State Senate District 45

Supin 4,083, Ballard 11,146

N.C. House of Representatives District 93

Pickett 10,587, Russell 4,858

District Offices

N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 4

Shumate 12,715

County Offices

Board of Commissioners

Powers 10,055, Sands 10,033, Sorrell 4,331, Cain Jr. 3,309, Jordan 8,810, Killen 6,031

Nonpartisan Offices

Board of Education

Roten 9,595, Simmons 7,858, Beckworth 4,813, Jones 4,632

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor

Vannoy 12,473

