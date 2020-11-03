Check this page for unofficial Ashe County election results as they are reported by municipal precincts tonight. Polls close at 7:30 p.m. There are 17 precinct voting locations in Ashe.
These results are unofficial until the Ashe County Canvass. These results are from Ashe County only and are not statewide results.
All precincts have reported.
Candidates are listed in the order they appear on the ballot.
Federal Offices
U.S. President
Trump 11,388, Biden 4,149, Blankenship 27, Hawkins 23, Jorgensen 123
U.S. Senate
Tillis 10,552, Bray 452, Cunningham 4,263, Hayes 273
U.S. House of Representatives — N.C. Fifth District
Brown 4,070, Foxx 11,194, Gregory 341
State Offices
N.C. Governor
Pisano 59, Cooper 4,941, DiFiore 128, Forest 10,551
N.C. Lieutenant Governor
Robinson 11,086, Holley 4,365
N.C. Attorney General
O'Neill 10,743, Stein 4,577
N.C. Auditor
Street 10,553, Wood 4,594
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture
Troxler 11,503, Wadsworth 3,847
N.C. Commissioner of Insurance
Causey 10,889, Goodwin 4,268
N.C. Commissioner of Labor
Dobson 10,961, Holmes 4,304
N.C. Secretary of State
Sykes 10,439, Marshall 4,817
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction
Truitt 10,882, Mangrum 4,291
N.C. Treasurer
Chatterji 4,229, Folwell 10,887
N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 1
Beasley 4,599, Newby 10,650
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 2
Berger Jr. 10,947, Inman 4,236
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 4
Barringer 10,901, Davis 4,262
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 4
Shields 4,134, Wood 11,012
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 5
Cubbage 4,2339, Gore 10,866
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 6
Styers 4,116, Dillon 10,959
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 7
Young 4,137, Carpenter 10,939
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13
Brook 4,230, Griffin 10,840
N.C. State Senate District 45
Supin 4,083, Ballard 11,146
N.C. House of Representatives District 93
Pickett 10,587, Russell 4,858
District Offices
N.C. District Court Judge District 23 Seat 4
Shumate 12,715
County Offices
Board of Commissioners
Powers 10,055, Sands 10,033, Sorrell 4,331, Cain Jr. 3,309, Jordan 8,810, Killen 6,031
Nonpartisan Offices
Board of Education
Roten 9,595, Simmons 7,858, Beckworth 4,813, Jones 4,632
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor
Vannoy 12,473
