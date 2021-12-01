HIGH COUNTRY — Gas prices have noticeably increased across the country, but residents of the High Country and other cold winter-weather regions are also looking out for how other energy sources, such as those used for household heating, will hit their wallets this winter season.
In the High Country, residents use a variety of energy sources for heat — electric, propane, kerosene or even wood. Although prices for these are shifting, local energy providers have stated that prices will remain stable through the season.
How are prices changing?
Utilities prices will remain relatively stable throughout the season according to Anna Oakes, App State media relations specialist said on behalf of university owned NRLP. Rates for energy are approved by the North Carolina Utilities Commission, and any increases or decreases in rates only occur during the March, when the NCUC approves annual rates.
The App State-owned energy company, New River Light and Power, has only adjusted its base rates once in the past 20 years, according to Oakes.
Although prices aren’t fluctuating greatly, how much a household spends does change due to increased usage in the winter months. Oakes said that NRLP customers typically increase their energy usage by 28 percent during the winter.
Heating makes up the bulk of a customer’s utility bills, according to Renee Whitener from Blue Ridge Energy, at around 29 percent of a total utility bill.
“The price of electricity has remained stable all year except for August when Blue Ridge Energy provided a wholesale power cost adjustment that reduced most member electric bills by almost 50 percent (for that month),” Whitener said of BRE, because the company received $6 million this year as part of Duke Energy’s final coal ash settlement.
What can community members do to keep energy costs low?Across the board, energy providers suggest that customers consider their home’s efficiency. Opening blinds and curtains on sunny days can help bring heat in, while closing them at night can keep out the cold, Whitener said. Caulking and sealing around windows, doors, baseboards and electrical or plumbing penetrations and using door sweeps will keep heated air inside the house and cold air out.
Oakes said that if a community member has an electric heat pump, changing the thermostat more than two or three degrees may cause your auxiliary heat to come on, costing more money. She recommends customers set their thermostats to a comfortable temperature and not move it too much.
Both Oakes and Whitener recommend programmable thermostats, which can regulate the temperature when customers are not at home or during the night.
NRLP and BRE both offer a variety of services and tools for customers to keep an eye on their energy usage and spending.
BRE customers can use the free online Usage Tracker which can be found at tinyurl.com/26a9cyfp or on BRE’s mobile app.
For propane and fuel customers, customers can sign up for auto-fill delivery where BRE fills their tank based on typical usage patterns. The company also encourages customers to monitor their own tanks and call to request a fuel delivery when the tank is between 25 and 30 percent full so more propane or fuel can be delivered before a household runs out.
To learn how to read your own tank, find a tank reading guide at tinyurl.com/3wpduv5n.
BRE also offers a senior citizen discount, military discount for active-duty as well as veterans.
For NRLP, customers can track their energy usage via the customer portal on their website at tinyurl.com/zjx8mc34.
On its website, customers can also find a detailed guide on how to lower energy costs including appliances, home electronics, insulation, kitchen and baths, lighting and more at tinyurl.com/55bh7z6y.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.
