WEST JEFFERSON — The months of July, August and September were very good for the ABC Store in West Jefferson in 2019, according to General Manager Tony Lyall.
Lyall gave the regular ABC report to the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen at their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 6. Lyall presented in the stead of ABC Board Chairman Haskell McGuire, who was out of town at the time.
According to the report, the store brought in a sales total of $203,869.72 in July, 2019, a 15.11 percent increase from the year prior, $215,167.92 in August, 2019, a 17.42 percent increase from the year prior and $168,779.94 in September, 2019, an 8.22 percent increase from the year prior. The total of $587,817.58 was a 13.85 percent increase, or $71,492.41.
The total meant a check of $27,500 was delivered to the town, $2,500 more than last year’s.
Lyall added the store plans to repair and replace the sidewalk along the side of the building in the coming months, as it has become ragged and unsafe. He said he was happy the town is planning to do the same with the sidewalk running in front of the building, one of a few sidewalk repair projects West Jefferson has planned.
The next West Jefferson Board of Aldermen meeting will be Monday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.