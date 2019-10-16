NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jackson Charitable Foundation announced Wednesday, Oct. 9, a $1 million contribution to Ramsey Education to sponsor personal finance curriculum in 500 high schools across the country, including the Ashe County Schools system.
With a mission to advance financial knowledge on a national scale, Jackson Charitable Foundation has teamed up with Ramsey Education for a second year to ensure more than 40,000 additional high school students have access to critical financial education program that teaches valuable skills to prepare them for a life of financial freedom.
“Together with Ramsey Education, we are committed to supporting high school educators by helping them effectively teach the important subject of personal finance in the classroom,” Danielle Robinson, executive director at Jackson Charitable Foundation, said. “Young people who understand how money works have the power to change generations, building stronger individuals, families and communities.”
After taking Foundations in Personal Finance, students who benefited from the Jackson Charitable Foundation’s 2018-2019 donation grew their overall knowledge of personal finance by 28 percentage points, according to a release from the foundation.
“The class is more than just reading a textbook and taking tests, it’s a course in real-life skills,” the release said.Throughout the semester, teachers challenge students to set goals, like saving $500, applying for college grants and scholarships and writing their personal resume.
“Many teens report never having talked about money with their parents before the class,” the release said, “but Foundations opened the door to financial conversations at home, where students are even teaching their parents money-saving tips.”
Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey began Ramsey Education to address a concern he heard regularly when counseling adults on money issues, “I wish I had learned this in high school,” the release said.
Foundations in Personal Finance was then created to offer an easy-to-use, turn-key school curriculum that teaches students the value of saving, spending and giving to guide them down the path of financial literacy.
More than 4 million students have benefited from Ramsey Education’s Foundations in Personal Finance in middle schools, high schools and universities nationwide, according to the release.
Foundations in Personal Finance can be used as a resource to fulfill requirements in mathematics, economics, family and consumer sciences, business mathematics and personal finance. In its digital format, Foundations offers flexible features like customizable syllabi, auto-graded assessments and the option to stream videos outside the classroom for a customized learning experience.
For more information about Foundations in Personal Finance, visit ramseyeducation.com. To learn more about the Jackson Charitable Foundation, visit jacksoncharitablefoundation.org.
