Teachers from across North Carolina have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2020 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.
One of these talented educators will be named the 2020 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award will be presented on April 15, 2021, at the NCCAT Cullowhee Campus.
"We appreciate the enthusiastic response from all over the state for the Beginning Teacher of the Year Award," said NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble. "These finalists provide a snapshot of the lasting impact great teachers have on our students from the first to the last day they step into a North Carolina public school. We are excited about this opportunity to honor teachers for the important work they do in our state."
Dalton Lewis, an English and Social Studies teacher at Ashe County Middle School was named a finalist for the NCAT 2020 NC Beginning TOY Award.
“It is definitely an honor to be named as a finalist for this award because there are a lot of great teachers in the state of North Carolina," Lewis said. "I am humbled to be mentioned in the same breath as those teachers. Honestly, everything we do is for the students that we teach and to be able to make an impact in the life of a child is the greatest prize that one can receive.”
In addition to Lewis, other finalists across the state are as follows.
Alexandra Allen of Wilkes County Schools; David Babb of Clover Garden Schools; Angela Baker of Richmond County Schools; Laura Beirne Mulligan of Davie County Schools;
Sarah Bowman of Johnston County Public School; Charlcy Carpenter of Cleveland County Schools; Deanna Ciampa of Wilson County Schools; LaKeia Colquitt of Guilford County Schools; Imani Cooper of Weldon City Schools; Megan Frager of Envision Science Academy; Dessie Greene of Brunswick County Schools; Schala Harper of New Hanover Schools; Emilee Higdon of Macon County Schools; Shanice Hill of Henderson County Public Schools; Kate Horne of Thomasville City Schools; Rebekah Lee of STARS Charter School; Robin Mehler of Asheville City Schools; Alessandra Nysether-Santos of Pitt County Schools; Makenna Pate of Rowan-Salisbury Schools; Megan Piland of Northampton County Schools; Tanesha Revels-Epps of Scotland County; Kimberly Joy Robinson of Union County Public Schools; Meredith Sumrell of Harnett County Schools;
Kelly Thigpen of Newton-Conover City Schools; Michael Villanueva of Wake County Public Schools and Sequita White of Clinton City Schools.
More information about the program is available online at www.nccat.org/btoy.
NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year prizes include a $5,000 cash prize for the award winner, participating in a GoGlobal NC trip and instructional supply funds for the teacher's school. The Runner-up receives a $2,000 cash prize.
All finalists received travel expenses to participate in NCCAT professional development and leadership development.
About NCCAT
Increasing teacher effectiveness is fundamental to improving public education. NCCAT provides teachers with new knowledge, skills, teaching methods, best practices and information to take back to their classrooms.
For more information about NCCAT's professional development programs, visit www.nccat.org or call (828) 293-5202.
