The Ashe County Public Library, as a member of the Appalachian Regional Library System, has received new technology to lend from a Digital Inclusion Grant through the State Library of North Carolina.
The grant award provided funding to purchase and provide Chromebooks and mobile hotspots for residents of ARL’s three counties.
This technology can be borrowed with a current library card, in good standing, and kept for up to 21 days (no renewals).
Both a hot spot and a Chromebook can be borrowed at the same time, but are limited to one per family. You must be at least eighteen years old to borrow these devices, or if younger have an accompanying parent to check them out.
This grant is made possible by funding from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (IMLS grant number LS-246551-OLS-20).
The pandemic has reminded us that Internet is not a luxury, it is essential.
Many high-risk individuals have sheltered at home during the pandemic and lost access to vital computing and internet resources that they usually receive at the public library.
ACPL believes lifting the barriers of access to digital content by providing hardware (laptops) and connectivity (Wi-Fi hotspots) will offer opportunities for patrons to access digital resources needed for vital information, job and career opportunities, educational resources and reading material.
Other exciting news comes from the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
ACPL was one of 350 public sites to receive expanded Internet access with the “Park and Learn” project.
This project provides free high-speed Wi-Fi access to students in rural communities.
At the ACPL, Internet access is available on both the lower and upper parking lot 24/7.
The “Park and Learn” project is part of a broader effort called NC Student Connect, and was created to improve internet connectivity and fill gaps that are a barrier to remote learning.
The project is a partnership of state agencies, including the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Hometown Strong, the Department of Information Technology, the Governor’s Education Advisor and the NC Business Committee for Education, to rapidly connect students with remote learning.
“Expanding student access to the internet has become a priority as school systems across the state have adopted remote learning policies in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Susi H. Hamilton, secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. “Our state parks, historic sites and local libraries are locations that provide a safe and secure space for students to access the internet for remote learning. Partnering with Hometown Strong on this project to bring internet access to our students in rural North Carolina is one of the most important initiatives we have undertaken together.”
