ACPR congratulates Trout Derby winners

Staff report

Mar 31, 2023

JEFFERSON - Ashe County Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Trout Derby on Saturday, March 25 at Ashe Park. Prizes were awarded to the biggest catch in three different ages groups.

"We had a great turnout for our youth trout derby on Saturday. On behalf of Ashe Parks and Recreation, we would like to thank everyone that came out," said ACPR Director Kevin Anderson.

West Hinson was the winner of the 1-4 year-old category, reeling in a trout that measured 12.75 inches.

John Day was the winner of the 5-10-year-old category with a trout that measured 12.5 inches.

Troy Finley was the winner of the 11-15-year-old category with a trout that measured 12.75 inches.
