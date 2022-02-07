Ashe County Schools is partnering with AppHealth Care to provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to any staff member or any eligible student who has parent permission.
On Friday, Feb. 11, AppHealthCare will be set up at Ashe County High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Visit the Ashe County Schools website to complete an interest form if you would like to receive a vaccine or vaccine booster.
Students in grades K-8 will be required to have a parent with them and complete a consent form on that day. Students in grades 9-12 must have a signed consent form from their parent or guardian with them the day of the clinic. No student will receive a vaccine without expressed parent permission.
"We appreciate the support of our families as we navigate this pandemic. If you have questions about Covid-19 or the Covid-19 vaccine and booster, please reach out to your school nurse for more information," ACS stated in a press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.