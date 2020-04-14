Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell announced the arrest of a suspect less than 24 hours after a break-in at the 163 Grocery in West Jefferson. Chase N. Canter, 21, of Fleetwood, was arrested in connection with the incident on Sunday, April 12.
Canter was booked into the Ashe County Detention Center on charges of felony breaking and entering, felony breaking or entering into a motor vehicle, felony breaking or entering into a trailer and felony larceny after breaking and entering. Canter is being held under a $15,000 secured bond.
At approximately 4:20 a.m. on April 12, the ACSO received a report of an alarm at the 163 Grocery in West Jefferson. According to the ACSO, Sgt. Chris Greene and Deputy Scott Milam arrived and noticed the front glass door to the business broken and a hammer laying just inside the doorway. No suspects were located at this time.
A review of the security camera footage with the business owner later showed that at 4:14 a.m., a male wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, brown boots and distinctive-looking green sunglasses approaching the front of the closed business. The male suspect was caught on camera breaking the front glass door of the business with a hammer and kicking out the remainder of the glass before entering the store. Once inside, camera footage showed the male suspect stealing eight cartons of Marlboro cigarettes and four large packs of Zig-Zag cigar wrappers before exiting the business in under a minute. All items, including the damage, was estimated to be $1,020.
Later that same day, Deputy Curtis Elliott reviewed security camera footage from another nearby location where he observed allegedly the same male suspect from the 163 Grocery break-in. The individual was breaking into and entering a vehicle and a trailer parked at the garage. Elliott immediately recognized the male suspect from this footage and identified him as allegedly being Canter.
“Deputy Elliott, Lt. Darrell McClure and Sgt. William Byrd located Canter at approximately 5:13 p.m. with evidence of the break-in,” Howell said. “Canter was placed under arrest, without incident. This is excellent law enforcement work by all the deputies to quickly apprehend a suspect before they continued breaking into more establishments.”
