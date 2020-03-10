JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office arrested two fugitives from Virginia and a man charged with harboring them on Feb. 28.
According to the ACSO, the office was notified Feb. 28 by multiple agencies of an alleged endangered baby situation. Ricky D. Finley, 33, of White Top, Va., and Kayla L. Widener, 30, of White Top, Va., were “considered fugitives from justice and were on the run with their less than four-month-old infant child,” the ACSO said in a press release.
The ACSO stated that the United States Marshal Service reached out at approximately 1 p.m. with information on Finley and Widener, with the search being widened to Ashe County after law enforcement in Virginia ran out of options.
The ACSO was led to the home of Timothy D. Hartzog Jr., 23, of Lansing, via a contact’s tip.
“Our initial attempt to request entrance to the home from Hartzog went unanswered. Our highest priority was ensuring the safety of the small infant,” the statement from the ACSO said. “This led to the officers attempting to locate the fugitives and the child inside this residence to surround the home and remain there for several hours awaiting a search warrant. The search warrant for the home was executed around midnight. The fugitives and baby were located in the home, the baby safe and unharmed. The situation resulted in the arrest of both fugitives as well as the homeowner for harboring them.”
Finley and Widener were arrested on fugitive warrants and were later extradited to Virginia. In Washington County, Finley is charged with possession of methamphetamine and three counts of distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance and Widener is charged with selling methamphetamine.
The infant was returned to the custody of the Washington County Department of Social Services, according to the ACSO.
Hartzog was charged with harboring/aiding certain persons, and was released from the County Detention Center Feb. 29 under a $2,500 secured bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.