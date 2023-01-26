ABINGDON, Va. - Two inmates reportedly escaped from a recreational yard at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority in Abingdon, Virginia, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The two inmates are Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville, Tennessee, and Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon, Virginia.
According to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, the suspects do have ties to the northern border of Ashe County.
"Please be alert, keep your families safe, lock all home/car doors and call 911 immediately if you see anything suspicious," Sheriff Howell said in a statement.
A $5,000 reward each ($10,000 combined) is being offered for information leading to the apprehension of the two escapees.
Brown is a federal inmate, and Ricketson is double-homicide convicted murderer.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Brown is described as a 182-pound white male who is 5 feet 11 inches tall with gray hair. Ricketson is described as a 212-pound white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall with brown hair.
Brown and Ricketson were last seen wearing red jumpsuits and possibly wearing white t-shirts. It is believed these two subjects are traveling in a stolen gold-colored Cadillac SUV that has visible damage on the rear of the vehicle with Virginia license plates UDZ-6049. The direction of travel is unknown at this time.
