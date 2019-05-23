JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Sheriff's Office arrested a Lansing man after a 40-minute search in relation to a stabbing Wednesday, May 22.
Cory D. Hollifield, 25, of Lansing, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and resisting a public officer. Hollifield is currently being held at the Ashe County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond and a $25,000 secured bond, according to the ACSO.
Deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 4 p.m. in the Silas Creek area. Lt. Joe Francis called for an automated emergency phone message to be sent out to residents so they would be aware of the situation. After less than an hour, Hollifield was found and arrested by Francis, the ACSO said in a release.
The Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
