JEFFERSON — A man from Laurel Springs was arrested Tuesday in connection with a domestic-related shooting in the Laurel Springs community of Ashe County.
At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 13, Ashe County 911 Communications received a call from Ashe Memorial Hospital requesting law enforcement response and advising that they had a possible gunshot wound victim in their emergency department.
Sgt. Chris Green and Deputy Scott Milam, both of the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office, responded to AMH where they met with the adult victim. The victim advised the deputies that they had driven themselves to the hospital after having been shot by the suspect during an argument at their home in the 400 block of Gaither Poe Road in Laurel Springs.
During Green’s interview at the hospital with the victim, the suspect, later identified as James E. Dunnagan, 21, arrived at the hospital and was detained without incident by Milam.
Dunnagan was then transported to the ACSO, where he was interviewed by Special Victims Detective Jennifer DeSpain. Following her separate interviews with both the victim and with Dunnagan, DeSpain placed Dunnagan under arrest and transported him to the Ashe County Detention Center.
As of presstime, Dunnagan is being held at the ACDC with no bond yet determined. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.