ACSO seeks help finding stolen Jeep Wrangler
Staff report
Sep 26, 2022

ASHE COUNTY - The Ashe County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in locating a stolen 2000 Jeep Wrangler.

The vehicle is black in color with a black soft top and specialty paw print tail light covers. The Jeep has a North Carolina Registration Plate JHJ-3764.

The last known location of the Jeep was in the Laurel Springs area. If you have any information on the location of this vehicle please call the Ashe County Crimestoppers line at (336) 846-4188.
